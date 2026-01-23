UP Police Foils 22-Year-Old's Suicide Attempt Following Alert From Meta

Bhadohi Police has foiled a suicide attempt by a 22-year-old man, after being alerted by Meta, who saw his Instagram post indicating the step, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, on Thursday night, the man, a resident of Aurai police station area posted a video on Instagram with the text (in Hindi), "Forgive me, my love, this is my last hope before I die, and pray for me after I die, today I have taken 50 sleeping pills, don't worry even if I die."

However, on questioning, he revealed that his family did not buy him a motorcycle, following which he took this step, the police said.

The Social Media Centre (SMC) at the Police Headquarters received an email alert from Meta regarding the post at around 11.15 pm.

Taking cognisance of the alert sent by Instagram's parent company, the SMC immediately ascertained the man's location and informed the Bhadohi police.

Based on the information, a team from Aurai police station reached his house within just seven minutes.

On reaching the house, the police found the man tossing and turning restlessly on his bed, vomiting, and he was taken to the hospital.

He has been sent for counselling, the police said.

Under an arrangement in place between the Uttar Pradesh Police and Meta since 2022, if any person posts anything related to suicide on Facebook or Instagram, Meta informs the police through emails and phone alerts.

Between January 1, 2023, and January 20, 2026, the police have saved a total of 1,915 lives by taking action on alerts. PTI NAV

