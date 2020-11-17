UP Police Find Missing 16-Year-Old Girl, Man Arrested: Report

The two were found in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday, the police said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, by the police today, a day after the inter-faith couple went missing, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the girl worked at a general store in Panchpeer Tiraha in Shahjahanpur while the man, Riyaz Khan, 23, from Shravasti district, used to bring stock to the store from godowns.

"It was here that a love affair developed between them. On Monday, Khan and the minor eloped, prompting the girl's father to register a complaint against him," Mr Kumar said.

He said a police team was sent to Shravasti district, but they were not found there.

"The location of the two was first traced to Sonepat in Haryana. They were found in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday," Mr Kumar said. The accused said he returned to Shahjahanpur as police were repeatedly raiding his home in Shravasti, the official said.

He was staying in rented accommodation in Shahjahanpur, where he used to work. The man has been arrested, while the girl was taken for medical examination, the police said.