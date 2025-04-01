Scared After Cement Murder, UP Man Gets Wife Married To Lover. Then A Plot Twist

Seeking to avoid being harmed by his wife and her lover after the infamous drum murder in Meerut and the contract killing of a husband in Auraiya, a man from Uttar Pradesh had decided to take the high (and safe) road and get the couple married, even becoming a legal witness for the registration. This already unbelievable tale has now seen a big twist with the woman being sent back by her new mother-in-law, who says she felt bad for the two children the woman had with her first husband and wanted to ensure they got their mother's love.

The original husband has also accepted her again, saying he would be responsible for anything that happened to her from now on.

Bablu, from Katar Jot village in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar, had married Radhika, who is from Gorakhpur district, in 2017. The man, who works as a labourer in another state, was informed by villagers that his wife had been having an affair with another man, Vikas, from the same village for a year and a half. Bablu then decided to go to Katar Jot and find out the truth for himself.

After keeping an eye on Radhika for a few days, Bablu found out that the rumours were indeed true and his wife had been secretly meeting Vikas. Concluding that nothing would be gained from arguing with Radhika or trying to stop her from cheating on him, Bablu decided to get her and Vikas married, declaring that he would take care of the two children - aged eight and five - that he had with her.

Late last month, he informed the village elders about the affair and his plan, and Radhika and Vikas got married as per Hindu customs at a Shiva temple.

Videos showed Radhika marrying Vikas surrounded by her children and other villagers. Vikas could be seen applying sindoor to Radhika's forehead after they exchanged garlands.

Bablu had posed for a photo with the couple after the wedding and even helped get the legal process completed by becoming a witness when the marriage was registered.

When Bablu was asked why he had done what he did, he had said, "I decided to arrange their marriage to avoid potential harm to myself. In recent days, we have seen that husbands have been killed by their wives... After seeing what happened in Meerut, I decided to get my wife married to her lover so that we can both live peacefully."

Change Of Heart?

Just a couple of days after she went to Vikas' home in Gorakhpur, Radhika was asked to return to Bablu by her mother-in-law, who did not want her young children being raised without a mother.

"Vikas is my son. I have asked Radhika to return to Bablu and her two children. I was feeling very bad for the two little boys," the mother-in-law said.

Radhika not only agreed, but was also accepted by Bablu.

Speaking on camera with Radhika and their children next to him, Bablu said, "Yes, she was married to someone else. She is innocent. I am taking her back and I will be responsible for anything that happens to her from now on. We will live like a family."

Murders

Muskan and her lover Sahil had drugged and killed her husband Saurabh, a former Navy officer, in Meerut last month and cut his body before dumping it in a drum lined with cement, sending shockwaves around the country. Leaving the body in the drum, Muskan and Sahil had gone to Shimla and Manali and even celebrated Holi there.

In Auriaya, 22-year-old Pragati Yadav and her lover decided to kill her husband, Dilip, just two weeks after her parents forced her to marry him. The couple hired a contract killer and Dilip was found lying with bullet wounds in a field on March 19. The 25-year-old died in a hospital the next day.



