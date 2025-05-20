In Kanpur Murder, A Meerut Reminder: Conspiracies And Extra-Marital Affair

The gruesome murder of a man in Kanpur has revealed multiple layers of conspiracy, an extramarital affair, and a modus operandi that matches partly with the Meerut killing that had sent shockwaves through the country two months ago.

Dharmendra Pasi, a resident of Laxmankheda village, was killed by his wife Reena and nephew Satish, who were in an extramarital relationship, the police said.

On May 10, Reena had mixed sleeping pills in Dharmendra's food. After he fainted, she smashed his head with a heavy door frame. During the murder, only the victim's 75-year-old hearing-impaired mother was present in the house.

The conspiracy came to the fore as the cops went through the accused's call details and the forensic investigation. The police initially rounded up three suspects. But their focus shifted towards the family after they found blood stains inside their house, including the courtyard and the bathroom.

While the body was found outside the house, the blood stains inside sparked suspicion. With the help of a forensic team and sniffer dogs, the police confirmed that the murder was committed inside the house.

To save themselves, Reena and Satish had named three other men before the cops, trying to frame them in what would appear as a family feud. But the police saw through their lies.

Reena and Satish's call details revealed they spoke over the phone for long hours. Obscene photographs were also recovered from their phones. When interrogated, Reena confessed she had an affair with her nephew. Her husband already had a whiff of their relationship, she told the cops.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar said that two weeks before the murder, the victim had a fight with some people. Based on this, two people were arrested for his killing.

"But further probe revealed an affair between the victim's wife and nephew. The victim had come to know about their relationship and had fought over it with his wife. After that, it emerged that they had conspired to kill him," said Mr Kumar.

The accused also tried to wash off the blood stains in the house and on the murder weapon; however, a forensic analysis spilled the beans.

Both have been arrested and taken away by the police. A case of murder, destruction of evidence, and conspiracy has been registered against two of them.

The Kanpur murder shares an eerie similarity with the killing of a former Merchant Navy officer by his wife and her lover in Meerut in March. The victim's body - chopped into 15 pieces - was found in a drum sealed with cement. After the murder, the accused left for vacation in Himachal Pradesh.

The murder came to light when labourers opened the drum after being unable to lift it.