UP Ministers Tweet Guru Nanak Birthday Greetings Months In Advance, Apology Blames Wikipedia Some of the tweets were deleted later, but Sidharth Nath Singh decided to aplogise for the faux pas

Lucknow: Several ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government, including the state's deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh, offered Guru Nanak birthday wishes to people on Twitter on Saturday. However, they were quickly corrected that Guru Nanak birthday falls between October and November, and this year, the world will celebrate the guru's jayanti on November 23.



Guru Nanak dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten revered Sikh gurus. His birth is celebrated as Gurpurab on Kartik Purnima, the full-moon day in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.



Mr Maurya had posted an image of Guru Nanak with a message, "Sikkhon Ke Pratham Dharm Guru, Darshnik aur Samaj Sudharak avam Shreshta Sangeetagya Guru Nanak Dev Ji Ki Jayanti par unhe Koti Koti Naman."



His colleagues Ashutosh Tandon and Brajesh Pathak, too, tweeted their wishes along with Baisakhi greetings.



Some of the tweets were deleted later, but Mr Singh decided to aplogise for the faux pas. However, he blamed Wikipedia, an online encyclopedia, for the goof-up and attached a screenshot of the page on the Sikh saint which said he was born on April 15, 1469.

Sorry for Guru Nanak Ji's birthday tweet. Confusion happened due to Wikipedia ( enclosed).

Apologies to everyone. pic.twitter.com/LteqjXNifs - Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) April 15, 2018

While UP Chief Minister's Twitter handle didn't post any birthday greetings, he visited Gurdwara Naka Hindola in Lucknow on Baisakhi, where he urged the youth "to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of the Sikh gurus to protect the country".



