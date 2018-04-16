UP Ministers Tweet Guru Nanak Birthday Greetings Months In Advance, Apology Blames Wikipedia

Guru Nanak dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten revered Sikh gurus. His birth is celebrated as Gurpurab on Kartik Purnima, the full-moon day in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.
His colleagues Ashutosh Tandon and Brajesh Pathak, too, tweeted their wishes along with Baisakhi greetings.
Some of the tweets were deleted later, but Mr Singh decided to aplogise for the faux pas. However, he blamed Wikipedia, an online encyclopedia, for the goof-up and attached a screenshot of the page on the Sikh saint which said he was born on April 15, 1469.
Sorry for Guru Nanak Ji's birthday tweet. Confusion happened due to Wikipedia ( enclosed).- Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) April 15, 2018
Apologies to everyone. pic.twitter.com/LteqjXNifs
While UP Chief Minister's Twitter handle didn't post any birthday greetings, he visited Gurdwara Naka Hindola in Lucknow on Baisakhi, where he urged the youth "to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of the Sikh gurus to protect the country".