UP Minister's Brother's Threatening Call To Gurudwara Member, Then An Apology

A member of the Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Gurudwara managing committee claimed to have received a threatening call from the brother of Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh earlier this week - a charge denied by him. According to Sardar Dalwar Singh, the minister's brother, Satyender Singh, called him on Monday night when he allegedly abused and threatened to kill him.

"I was eating at a dhaba around 9:30 pm when I got a call from an unknown number. As I picked up the call, the man started abusing and threatening to kill me. He asked me where I am. I told him I'm in Rampur. To this, he said he will come and kill me. I cut the call, but the man called me again and said the same things. After this, I switched off my phone, went home, and slept," Mr Singh said while addressing the media on Tuesday.

The next morning, Mr Singh went to the police station to file a complaint. However, they refused to do so. Upon multiple requests, the officials called the number from which Mr Singh received the threatening call.

"The police called the unknown number, asking him who he was. The man then introduced himself as Satyender Singh, son of Devender Singh and the brother of Baldev Singh Aulakh, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. When confronted, he denied abusing and threatening me and cut the call. The police did not take my application," Mr Singh said.

"I urge authorities to take action. If anything happens to me or my family, the minister and the UP administration will be responsible," he added.

Shortly after Mr Singh's address, the minister, Baldev Singh Aulakh, called him and apologised on behalf of his brother.

"Look, we all make mistakes. My brother has also made mistakes. Do what you want, I have no objection. Whatever mistake my brother had made, I apologise for it," he said in Punjabi.

However, reports suggest that the minister has denied allegations of death threats made by his brother.