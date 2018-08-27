UP Man Stabs Facebook Friend's Father To Death In Bengal

The man was arrested after the a complaint was lodged by the police (Representational)

A 28-year-old man stabbed his facebook friend's father in West Bengal's Faridpur area, police said on Monday.

"The Uttar Pradesh-based man claims to have a long time relationship with the girl whom he met on Facebook. There is a possibility that the girl''s father had seen them together, following which the man stabbed him on Sunday night," the police official said.

He further said that the accused was putting up in a nearby hotel and was in the city to meet the girl.

Believed to be the eyewitness, the girl said, "I ran downstairs after I heard my father screaming. He tried attacking me also with a knife. I went up and shouted for help after locking the door."

Denying the version of the accused, the girl said she had no friendship with him.

"He was arrested after the girl's mother lodged a complaint. Motive and the actual reason will be clear only after further investigation," the police added.