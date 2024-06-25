UP Engineer-Rapper-YouTuber Turns Robber Over 'Financial Crisis'

The man was arrested from Ayodhya by the Delhi Police yesterday.

An engineer, a rapper, YouTuber and now a robber too - this is how a man from Uttar Pradesh can be described who mugged an Ola driver as he was going through a "financial crisis".

The man was arrested from Ayodhya by the Delhi Police yesterday for shooting at and robbing the driver, Kulbhushan Sharma, of his mobile and cash in the national capital's Amar Colony area.

The accused told police he became a rapper after he failed to land a job even after studying computer science engineering. Even his career as a rapper failed to take off and that is why, he told the police, he committed the robbery.

The police got a call about the incident on June 23 at 1.30 am. When they reached the spot, they found the Ola car, the driver, however, had been shifted to a hospital by then.

The man, who boarded the cab from Dwarka Mod, had booked a ride till Kashmiri Gate bus stand, the driver told the police, adding on the way, he pointed a pistol and looted him.

When the car's fuel got low, he stopped at the petrol pump in Srinivas Puri area. He then snatched the driver's mobile phone and money. A frightened Mr Sharma got out of the car somehow and tried to flee the scene but the accused shot at him, injuring him.

The police soon after registered a case of robbery and attempt to murder and started investigating the matter. They scanned all the CCTV cameras on the route taken by the car. After going through the booking details in the Ola app, the accused was identified as Aryan Rajvansh, a resident of Ayodhya.

He was arrested from his house in Ayodhya police arrested him. Aryan Rajvansh told them that he had come to Delhi to collect some of his belongings from a friend's room. Mr Rajvansh, who did his Btech in Computer Science from Sri Ishwar College of Engineering in Coimbatore, said that he planned to rob the driver as he was going through a financial crisis.

He also told the police that he was carrying the pistol with him when he travelled from Ayodhya to Delhi.