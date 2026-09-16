Married For 12 Years, UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Suspicion Of Affair

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district repeatedly stabbed his sleeping wife and slit her throat over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The brutality of the attack was such that the woman's head was completely severed from her torso.

Police investigation revealed that Parvez and his 28-year-old wife, Nagma, had been married for about 12 years. He had recently sold his ancestral home following a family property division and was living as a tenant with his wife for about a month and a half in Hardoi's Islamnagar Tiliya area.

Parvez constantly suspected his wife of having an affair and talking to another man over the phone. The couple frequently argued over the issue. On the night of September 9, while Nagma was fast asleep, Parvez attacked her with a sharp knife out of resentment and murdered her.

Parvez later surrendered at the police station and confessed to the murder.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene, took the blood-soaked body into custody, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The police have arrested Parvez and are conducting intensive interrogation while also working to recover the weapon used in the murder.

The victim's sister, Sabbo, has alleged that Nagma was subjected to severe torture and beatings by her husband for the past week. "He used to threaten to slit her throat, and he actually did so. His sisters and mother were all complicit. One sister and brother-in-law were sleeping in the very next room. We do not know the details; only the sister and brother-in-law who were nearby would know. A blood-stained undershirt was also found hanging there. The head was severed from the torso," Sabbo said.

Nagma's mother, Zahida, alleged that Parvez constantly harassed her. For the past three or four days, threats had been made to kill her and slit her throat. According to the mother, the mother-in-law and three sisters-in-law also harassed her daughter.

(With inputs from Mohammed Asif)

