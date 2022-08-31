UP Man Gets Death Threats For Wearing Pak Jersey During India's T20 Match

Sanyam Jaiswal, dressed in Pak jersey, with flags of India and Pak in either hand

An Indian cricket fan finds himself facing death threats after he was snapped in a Pakistan jersey during the India-Pak opener in the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai over the weekend.

Sanyam Jaiswal, who had travelled all the way from Bareilly to UAE, was late for the match in Dubai. With India jerseys sold out, he opted for a Pakistan one thinking he would tease Pakistani fans by shouting Hindustan zindabad while wearing their colours.

Pictures of the 42-year-old UP man, dressed in Pakistan jersey with India and Pak flags in either hand, are now in wide circulation. Back home, the family, which runs a liquor and real estate business, has been getting threat calls.

"After I failed to get an Indian jersey at the store outside the stadium, I bought a Pakistan jersey. I thought I would tease Pakistani fans by shouting Hindustan Zindabad while wearing their national colours. I did not know such a harmless thing would result in misery for me," Mr Jaiswal told NDTV in a WhatsApp call from Dubai.

Terming him a Pak sympathiser, based on the now viral pictures, some people have been demanding action against him.

Having shared the pictures with just his friends, Mr Jaiswal is disappointed that they were shared on social media without his consent.

"The incident happened in Dubai, which is outside our country and thus outside our jurisdiction. Therefore, no FIR can be registered on the basis of complaints on Twitter," said SSP (Bareilly) Satyartha Aniruddha Pankaj.

Sanyam Jaiswal getting into an argument with a Pak supporter at the match

Mr Jaiswal has also shared a video in which he gets into an argument with a Pak fan asking him why he is supporting India.