UP Man Cycles 2,300 km In 25 Days To Meet Wipro's Azim And Rishad Premji

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A man from Meerut cycled 2,300 km to Bengaluru in 25 days. Monish Thakur aimed to meet Wipro's former chairman, Azim Premji. His journey was inspired by Premji's efforts in education and welfare.

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut cycled 2,300 km over 25 days through intense heat and rain to reach Bengaluru, aiming to meet Wipro's former chairman, Azim Premji and his son, current chairman Rishad Premji. Monish Thakur, also known as Monish Rana, expressed that Azim Premji's initiatives in education and human welfare deeply inspired him, motivating his desire to meet Premji to offer good wishes and seek guidance. He chronicled parts of his challenging cycling journey from Meerut to Bengaluru on LinkedIn.

In a lengthy post, he wrote, "I, Monish Thakur, am cycling from Meerut to Bengaluru – a long and exhausting 2,300-kilometre journey. Today, I have covered 2,100 kilometres, with just a few steps remaining. My goal is not just to reach a destination – I am on this journey to meet a person who has dedicated his life to social service, Shri Azim Premji sir, and his son, Rishad Premji sir. Their contributions to education and human welfare have always inspired me. I wish to meet them to seek their blessings and guidance."

Photos posted on the platform capture him at different stages, riding a bicycle adorned with a placard displaying images of Azim Premji and Rishad Premji.

He described his 2,300-km cycling journey from Meerut to Bengaluru as not only physical but also spiritual, stating, "With every pedal, I am learning something new – the love of people, the challenges of the road, and the passion to fight for my dreams. If you connect with my journey, please share this post and support me so that I can safely reach my mission and show the world that if your resolve is strong, no path is too long."

Notably, he previously cycled 15 days in 2023 to Mumbai, where he waited three days outside Bombay House to meet Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

About Azim Premji

Azim Premji, born July 24, 1945, is an Indian billionaire philanthropist and former chairman of Wipro Limited, a global IT company he transformed from a cooking oil business into a tech giant. Known as India's most generous philanthropist, he donated over $21 billion, including 67% of Wipro's shares, to fund the Azim Premji Foundation (est. 2001), which enhances India's public education system, impacting 8 million children. His initiatives also include Azim Premji University, health programs, and grants for marginalised communities. Inspired by Gandhi's trusteeship, Premji's philanthropy earned him accolades like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.