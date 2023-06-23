UP Man Arrested Over Threat Calls About 'Bombings' In Mumbai, Pune

Accused Darvesh Rajbhar is a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly making threat calls about "bombings" in Mumbai and Pune, an official said on Friday.

Accused Darvesh Rajbhar is a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

A man had called the Mumbai police a few days ago saying there would be "bombings" in the city and Pune. While issuing the threat, he also demanded money,according to the official.

Police tracked down the caller, who was identified as Darvesh Rajbhar, and reached his location in UP.

Rajbhar was brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest on Thursday, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

