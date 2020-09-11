UP Man, Accused Of Sex Assault, Chopped Off His Hand While Escaping: Cops

The 28-year-old, accused of sex assault, is from Uttar Pradesh.

A 28-year-old man, accused of kidnapping and assaulting a seven-year-old in Haryana's Panipat, probably chopped his hand off while trying to escape when the family rescued the child a couple of days ago, according to the initial investigations, a senior police officer has said. The man's brother, however, has accused the police of deliberately trying to dismiss it as a case of accident, days after pictures of the alleged attack on the 28-year-old were shared on social media.

Two FIRs (First Information Reports) have been registered in the case. One of the cases has been filed against Ikhlaq, the man from Uttar Pradesh, under the POCSO Act. The other complaint, registered by the 28-year-old's brother, refers to the attack on the man. On finding that "he was a Muslim, some people attacked him and chopped off his arm,"Ikhlaq told the Government Railway Police.

"On the intervening night of August 23 and 24, this 28-year-old man allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a seven-year-old child who was sleeping with his family. The child's home is near Railway Lines. According to the family, they rescued the child and caught the 28-year-old, but he managed to escape. The family, without contacting the cops, got the MLR of the child from a local hospital," senior police officer Satish Kumar Vats said in a statement.

On August 24, officers from the Railway Police found Ikhlaq with his chopped arm near the railway track. "He said that he reached Panipat, looking for a job, and later, on finding out that he was a Muslim, some people attacked him and chopped off his arm. The GRP (Government Railway Police) officers contacted us and also got Ikhlaq admitted in Civil hospital of Panipat from where he was referred to PGI Rohtak," Mr Vats further said in his statement.

"When we got to know about the case we approached the family and recorded their statement. Meanwhile, Ikhlaq remained unfit for a few days and later he also recorded his statement with us. FIR has been registered against both the parties on September 7 and now we have been told that Ikhlaq has left PGI Rohtak without being discharged. We are verifying the claims from PGI and will also contact his brother," the statement further read.

"He may have injured himself while escaping when the family rescued the child," Mr Vats has said.