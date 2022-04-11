UP Journalists Protest Colleagues' Arrest In Paper Leak Case

Ajit Kumar Ojha, Digvijay Singh, and Manoj Gupta were arrested in connection with leak of paper.

Local journalists took out a march here on Monday to protest against the arrest of their three colleagues in connection with leak of class 12 English exam paper of the Uttar Pradesh board.

Hundreds of scribes under the banner of Rural Journalists Association gathered at the Gandhi Bhawan here and marched up to the collectorate.

They also handed a memorandum, addressed to the governor, to Additional District Magistrate Ramsewak Dwivedi.

Journalists Ajit Kumar Ojha, Digvijay Singh, and Manoj Gupta were earlier arrested in connection with leak of class 12 English exam paper of Uttar Pradesh board.

District president of the Rural Journalists Association Rajiv Sharma said, "A demand for immediate withdrawal of cases against the arrested scribes and their release, probe into the role of Ballia's DM and SP as well as a judicial inquiry in the entire matter has been made in the memorandum".

The journalists also met the officiating Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar here and sought his help in resolving their problems at the local level, Mr Sharma added.

