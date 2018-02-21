PM Narendra Modi Opens Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit: LIVE Updates

Yogi Adityanath comments on the 2018 Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, yesterday, spoke about the Investors' Summit. He said that the perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed from the last 9 to 10 months. He said that the perception of Uttar Pradesh had earlier, since the past 15 years, been negative, largely because of corruption and crime. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government was responsible for eliminating this perception of the state.



He said that investors were now getting confidence in doing business in the state and that their investments would be safe.



He said not a single crime in the state had occurred since he took charge of the government.

