PM Narendra Modi Opens Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit: LIVE Updates

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Lucknow today to inaugurate the two-day Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit, which is being attended by around 5,000 people, including industry leaders from India and abroad, chief ministers, union ministers, policy makers and academics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in a tweet, praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, saying that "the state's progress journey has got a strong impetus".
A total of 30 sessions have been planned for the two-day summit, to be attended by many central ministers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally overseeing the preparations for the investors' summit.
Here are the LIVE Updates from the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit 2018:
Adani Group to invest Rs 35,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh
According to a report by news agency PTI, the Adani Group said today at the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit, that it will invest Rs 35,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in the next five years in different sectors.
Gautam Adani of Adani Group, said that energy, logistics, solar power, roads and agriculture were among the core sectors that the group was looking to invest in.
"Can there be competition between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted his visit to Maharashtra and said that the Maharashtra government had kept a target of having a trillion dollar economy.
PM Modi then asked if there could be competition between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, as to which state could first achieve the target of being a trillion dollar economy.
Can there be a competition between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to achieve the target of trillion dollar economy, first?: PM Shri @narendramodi at #UPInvestorsSummitpic.twitter.com/hPYzGlexRG- BJP (@BJP4India) February 21, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit
PM Modi has started to speak at the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit. He commended the Uttar Pradesh government for being the "Number One" in milk, sugar cane and potato production.
PM Modi said that there were a lot of "values" in Uttar Pradesh, but in modern times, "value-addition" was needed.
He said that 70 per cent of the population of Uttar Pradesh was of working age, saying that Uttar Pradesh had a lot of "potential".
He added, saying that potential, policy and planning will bring "progress" to the state.
BJP MLA Lokendra Singh, who was on his way to 2018 UP Investors Summit, dies in a road accident
BJP MLA Lokendra Singh was on his way to attend the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit, when he met with a road accident in Sitapur. The lawmaker's SUV crashed with a truck coming from the opposite direction.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death in a tweet.
Anguished by the demise of BJP MLA from Noorpur, Shri Lokendra Singh Ji due to an accident. His service towards society and role in building the BJP in UP will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2018
Yogi Adityanath delivers a speech at the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is speaking at the 2018 UP Investors' Summit. He welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the summit and thanked him for his attendance.
Chief Minister Adityanath also said that investors should not face any difficulties in investing in Uttar Pradesh. He congratulated all participants of the summit and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vision for New India".
Yogi Adityanath comments on the 2018 Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, yesterday, spoke about the Investors' Summit. He said that the perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed from the last 9 to 10 months. He said that the perception of Uttar Pradesh had earlier, since the past 15 years, been negative, largely because of corruption and crime. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government was responsible for eliminating this perception of the state.
He said that investors were now getting confidence in doing business in the state and that their investments would be safe.
He said not a single crime in the state had occurred since he took charge of the government.
Industry leaders, ministers, policy makers and academics to attend summit
The 2018 Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit is being attended by a wide range of functionaries. A total of 30 sessions have been planned for the two-day summit.
The summit will be attended by central ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.
Industry leaders including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Subhash Chandra, N Chandrashekharan, Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Shobana Kamineni are scheduled to speak during various sessions. Business leaders from Mauritius, Japan, The Netherlands, Finland, Czech Republic, Thailand and Slovakia are also in Lucknow to participate in Yogi Adityanath's flagship event.
Mukesh Ambani says Jio is largest investor in Uttar Pradesh, over Rs 20,000 crore investment
At the UP Investors' Summit, Mukesh Ambani has said that Jio has invested Rs 20,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, saying that it is one of the largest investors in the state.
Mr Ambani also said that Jio will be present in every UP village by the end of this year.
