PM, Top Ministers, Industry Leaders At Yogi Adityanath's Investors' Summit

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pulled out all stop to showcase investment opportunities in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the two-day 'UP Investors Summit', on Wednesday, which is being attended by at least 5000 people including industry captains from India and abroad, union ministers, chief ministers of states, policy makers and academics. President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the valedictory function on Thursday.
The Prime Minister tweeted, praising the Chief Minister's leadership in UP; he said under Yogi Adityanath, "the state's progress journey has got a strong impetus".
An official statement of the UP government said the investors' summit has been organised to "further the cause of economic development in the state" and attract investments. Growth and job creation is crucial for the Bhartiya Janta Party in UP, before the parliamentary elections in 2019 as the state sends 80 Members of Parliament to Lok Sabha.
Will be in Lucknow today, to take part in the UP Investors Summit, which will showcase the rich potential of UP to attract top quality investment. Under CM @myogiadityanath Ji, the state's progress journey has got a strong impetus. @InvestInUp— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2018
Yogi Adityanath has been personally watching over the preparations for the investors' summit. "The government is organising this for the betterment of the public and through this event, UP will get an opportunity to change its image", said the chief minister while reviewing the final preparations at Indira Gandhi Pratisthaan in Lucknow, which is the main venue of the event.
A total of 30 sessions have been planned for the two-day summit, which will be attended by central ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan. Industry leaders including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Subhash Chandra, N Chandrashekharan, Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Shobana Kamineni are scheduled to speak during various sessions. Business leaders from Mauritius, Japan, The Netherlands, Finland, Czech Republic, Thailand and Slovakia are also in Lucknow to participate in Yogi Adityanath's flagship event.
The chief minister has instructed the Director General of Police, UP, to ensure that traffic is smooth and security arrangements for the event are in place. Teams of the anti-terrorist squad have been deployed at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, and for the first time Special Police Operations Team have also been put on duty said ATS chief Asim Arun.