Speeding Truck Hits Scooty In UP, Drags 6-Year-Old For Over 2 Km

In another hit-and-drag case, a six-year-old child was killed after being dragged under a truck for over two kilometres in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. Another person, Satvik's grandfather, was also killed in the accident.

Police said that Udit Narayan Chansoria, 67, and his grandson Satvik were on their way to the market when their scooter was hit by a speeding dumper truck. While Udit died on the spot, Satvik and the two-wheeler were dragged for over two kilometres.

The incident occurred on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway NH86.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, several bikes near the truck can be seen trying to alert the driver.

The truck finally stopped after bystanders put stones and boulders on the road.

The truck driver was beaten by the locals.

Police have seized the truck and taken the driver into custody.