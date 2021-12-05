UP Government Failed To Provide Security To Traders: Akhilesh Yadav

Traders, youths, farmers have made up their mind to vote out the BJP government: Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to provide security to traders, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed Sunday, alleging the dial-100 helpline started by his government has been rendered "useless" as it has been tinkered with by the ruling dispensation.

"If any trader has come to seek security from the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath), he was also not spared. A trader had come from Pratapgarh and told the CM that he needs security. When he reached Pratapgarh, he was killed," the former chief minister alleged.

Addressing a meeting of traders organised by his party, Mr Yadav also said his government launched the dial-100 helpline on the lines of the one in New York in the US for people to reach out to the police for any help.

"The police would reach the spot and help the caller. But, the Dial-100 was changed to 112, and the arrangement was rendered useless," he claimed.

The SP chief also asserted that traders, youths and farmers have made up their mind to vote out the BJP government.

He said wherever he visited in the state in the recent past people told him that they don't want the BJP government anymore.

"Not only traders, even farmers and youths are facing problems," he claimed.

He also mocked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "working 24 hours a day".

"We have no doubts about it. And since he works for 24 hours, there is so much of unemployment, and the farmers and the youth are facing so much of problems besides the traders.

"People's earnings have halved. There is a dip in profit, but the inflation has doubled. Do you think that this will usher in prosperity in your family and in your lives?" Mr Yadav asked.

He further attacked the BJP government over the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that traders committed suicide during the pandemic.

He also attacked the government over demonetisation.

It was said that the problem of black money will end after demonetisation, and corruption too will come to an end. "But has it happened? Has corruption come to an end? In fact, it (corruption) has doubled," he said.

"I reiterate that money is neither black nor white. It is the transaction, which is either black or white," he said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said, "They claim of making India a ''vishvaguru'' (global powerhouse), but under the ''thoko raaj'' (encounter regime), the teachers (aspirants) are being beaten up. Nobody is safe here."

He also that the highest custodial death has been reported from Uttar Pradesh, and the National Human Rights Commission has sent maximum notices to the state government.