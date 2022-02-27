'Very Few Stray Cattle On Roads': UP Government Ahead Of Phase 5 Vote

Forty four districts in UP have been free of destitute animals, said a statement (Representational)

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government today asserted that it has done "remarkable work" on the issue of conservation of the destitute cattle, an issue that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address it in one of his poll rallies.

"The State Government and people of the State are fully sensitive for the conservation of cattle and the State Govt has done remarkable work due to which the long pending issue has been resolved. It is pertinent to inform that the Destitute Govansh are not wandering here and there on the road and agriculture field except very few," the UP government said in a statement released on an information department group last evening

The statement comes on the eve of the phase five polling in the state.

Stray cattle are turning out to be a menace in Uttar Pradesh, especially in rural areas where they enter fields and destroy crops.

Reports from the ground, including by NDTV reporters, indicate that the problem is forcing farmers to fence their fields with barbed wire and spend sleepless nights protecting their crops.

Addressing a rally last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the problem will be solved if the BJP retains power in the state.

"A new system will be made after March 10 to deal with the problems that you people face due to stray animals. A system will be made so that you can earn income from the dung of an animal that does not give milk," he said.

At present, 572 gaushalas, run by self-help groups, are registered in the state under UP Gaushala Act out of which 394 are active , the government's statement said

"These Gaushalas have been established with the objective of Upkeep and breeding of cattle along with providing shelter to weak, old, destitute and treatment of diseased animals. These gaushalas house the destitute animals and the cattle received from local administration and Police," said the state government.

Forty four out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have been certified free of destitute animals, it said.

The government also blamed the previous governments for not doing enough on the issue.

"No efforts were made by the erstwhile Governments for conservation of such destitute cattle. No efforts were made to ensure the compliances under Cow slaughter act in the State which was presumably done to appease a particular section of the society," it said.