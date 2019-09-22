UP Government May Replace Mulayam Singh's Mercedes SUV With Toyota Prado

Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently using a BMW sedan for his travel. (File photo)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will now have to get his Mercedes SUV, allotted to him by the state government, replaced as the cost of repair is too high, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials of the Estate Department and Security Department, the Mercedes SUV, which was allotted to Yadav has developed some technical snag the repairing cost of which is around Rs 26 lakh.

A senior official said there has been a lot of exchange of letters between the estate department and the security department over the cost of repair of the SUV.

"But as the repair costs are too high, we are considering replacing his Mercedes SUV with the Toyota Prado," the official related to the development said.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch is currently using a BMW sedan for his travel.

Besides the two Mercedes SUV with the State Estates Department, one of them is currently used by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Adityanath government had earlier taken away the building allotted for the Lohia Trust in city's upscale Vikramaditya Marg. The Lohia Trust is headed by Yadav, while his younger brother Shivpal Yadav is the Secretary of the Trust.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav along other senior leaders of the party are also a member of the Trust.

