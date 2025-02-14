2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (LC250) Spied In India, Snapped Inside-Out

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (LC250): Design

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, one of the major SUVs of the brand on sale in the global market has been spotted in India. Multiple visuals of the SUV have surfaced on social media on a transporter. These pictures and videos showcased both the exterior and interior of the vehicle. It is to be noted that this vehicle was not present in the Japanese brand's pavilion at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. However, the latest spotting of the vehicle has once again heated up the discussions of its launch.Starting with the details of the design, the Toyota Prado comes with a unique look complemented by a high bonnet. The front fascia of the vehicle consists of a vertical slat grille complemented by rectangular headlamp clusters on either side which also houses the turn indicator. The brand has placed fog lamps in the bumper of the SUV which also provides the space for a skid plate. With a muscular-looking bonnet, the SUV has flared-out wheel arches.Also Read: Honda And Nissan "Terminate" Merger, Here's Why The Talks Fell Through On the inside, the SUV has an all-black interior with a completely new layout. It also gets a new steering wheel with Toyota lettering. The tech consists of a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment with the control buttons placed under it. The Japanese automaker seems to have added a wireless charging pad in the cabin with an electrically adjustable seat and AC vents for the second and the third row.The SUV also comes loaded with features like a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, black alloy wheels, side steps, and more. The SUV spotted on the transporter also had a sunroof which is missing on the versions sold in the international market.Under the hood, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado houses a 2.8-liter diesel engine. This unit is tuned to produce 204 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. This is the same unit that the brand has employed on the Fortuner sold in the Indian market. The version of the SUV sold in international market also gets the option of a hybrid powertrain.

If launched in India, the Land Cruiser Prado (LC250) will be placed below the LC300 in the lineup. It will be sold as a CBU in the country and will compete against the Land Rover Defender in the Indian market. We can expect it to have a price tag of around Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 1.95 crore.