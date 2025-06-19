Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Debuts Overseas, Gets Hybrid Powertrain

Toyota has introduced the Land Cruiser 300 with a hybrid powertrain in Australia. The Japanese brand has also introduced an update to the Land Cruiser 300, featuring a few design tweaks. Toyota claims that with the addition of the petrol-hybrid setup, the Land Cruiser 300 is now the most powerful iteration in the series.
Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Engine And Powertrain
This iteration of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, paired with a single-motor parallel hybrid setup. It is claimed to deliver a peak power and torque output of 457 hp and 790 Nm of torque.
The Toyota Land Cruiser is based on the brand's TNGA-F platform, like the Lexus LX 700h, Tundra, and Sequoia, available in international markets.
Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Exterior Updates
The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has two variants- the Land Cruiser 300 ZX and the Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport. With the addition of the hybrid powertrain, the Land Cruiser 300 ZX also gets a newly designed bumper and larger air dams in the front. It also gets hybrid-specific HEV badges on the exterior. However, these tweaks are only limited to the ZX variants, while the GR Sport receives no exterior updates.
Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Interior Updates
The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 retains the same interior features and layout as its standard version. However, the brand has now added a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display and an updated digital cluster with new graphics. Also, it now gets a 1,500-watt power outlet in the boot area.
Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Price
The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 petrol-hybrid is going to be launched soon in Australia, followed by other international markets. Currency, the Land Cruiser 300 in India is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine and is available at a starting price of Rs 2.31 crore and Rs 2.41 crore for the ZX and GR Sport variants, respectively.
