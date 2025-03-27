Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series Receives Updates In Japan - Deets

Toyota has launched the 2026 Land Cruiser 300 in Japan with some upgrades. The upgrades in the Land Cruiser 300 are subject to just the technology, with no cosmetic and mechanical changes. However, the sad part for the prospective customers in Japan is that Toyota will currently be focusing on clearing the backlogs of previous orders first, and will then open the bookings for the new Land Cruiser 300, which is still some time away.

Toyota has now equipped a 12.3-inch TFT instrument console in the higher trims of the 2026 Land Cruiser 300. The entry-level trims get a 7-inch TFT unit. It also gets an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen as a standard fit. However, customers looking for a larger screen can opt for the 12.3-inch unit.

According to reports, the Land Cruiser tops the list of "Most Stolen Vehicles" in Japan. Keeping in mind the unfortunate title, Toyota has brought My Car Start Lock, a new anti-theft feature in the Land Cruiser 300. This enables the owner to lock the engine remotely, through the Land Cruiser's smartphone application.

Also, a new fingerprint authentication start button can be seen below the steering wheel. Toyota has also equipped other anti-theft features like an alarm with tilt sensors, an immobilizer system, and a technology that checks if the smart key is nearby. The 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 also features a data recorder, revised collision damage mitigation system, and other updated cybersecurity features.

The 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 retains the same engine options - a 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine and a 3.3L V6 diesel unit. The new prices of the Toyota Land Cruiser start from 5,252,500n Yen (approx Rs 29.5 lakh) and elevate up to 8,136,800 Yen (approx. Rs 45.7 lakh).