Mahindra Thar Facelift Interiors Spied- Check Similarities With Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar has been one of the best-selling models in the brand's arsenal, and the range started accumulating even more numbers with the launch of the Thar Roxx. However, the SUV has been around for 5 years and is now in need of an update. Taking note of the situation, the automaker has started testing the facelift version of the SUV. This iteration is expected to bring some major updates, many of which will likely be borrowed from the Thar Roxx, which is leaps and bounds ahead in terms of features.



Before the launch, the Mahindra Thar facelift has been spotted testing. These pictures reveal several details about the upcoming model. Starting with the exterior, the Thar now gets the same vertical slat grille as the Thar Roxx. It will also borrow the headlight from the five-door version, carrying the same name. This unit consists of an LED projector setup with C-shaped DRLs. Additionally, the front bumper and the fog lamps, along with LED indicators, are the same as Roxx.

Similarly, on the inside, Thar facelift gets a major upgrade with a free-standing 10.2-inch infotainment screen that enables wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It replaces the older 7-inch unit. Furthermore, the steering wheel is the same as the Thar Roxx placed in front of the 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Meanwhile, it still seems to have manual IRVM, and there are no cameras, indicating that there will be no ADAS.



In terms of mechanics, the Mahindra Thar facelift will likely have no changes. It is going to carry forward the same 1.5-litre diesel, 2.2-litre diesel, and 2.0-litre petrol engine. Transmission options will include a manual and automatic with RWD and 4WD configurations.



Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra is also working on other models like Bolero facelift, Bolero Neo facelift, and XUV 700 facelift. All of these models have been around for some time and now need an update.