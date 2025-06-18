Hyundai Motor India Begins Engine Production At Talegaon Plant

Hyundai Motor India has announced commencement of operations at its recently acquired Talegaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. This facility will be used to manufacture powertrain and vehicles with the automaker initiating the process with the production of engines first. This is to be followed with the production of vehicles soon.

In 2023, Hyundai Motor India finalized an agreement with General Motors to take over the latter's manufacturing plant located in Talegaon, found within the Phase II Expansion area of MIDC in Maval Tehsil, Pune district. This acquisition was part of Hyundai's long-term plan to boost its domestic production capabilities and reduce dependencies on imported components.

Also Read: Honda Super EV Concept To Debut At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

It is important to note that General Motors operated their Talegaon facility until 2020, producing for specific export markets even after the American brand stopped operations in the Indian market in 2017. Since 2023, Hyundai has owned this facility and has been renovating it as part of its Rs 6,000 crore investment.

Covering 300 acres, this Talegaon manufacturing site previously had an annual output capacity of 160,000 engines and 130,000 vehicles. Hyundai initiated engine production at this facility on June 16, 2025, which is anticipated to alleviate the production challenges prompted by the rising demand for Hyundai vehicles.