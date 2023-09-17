UP Girl Falls Off Cycle As Men On Bike Tug At Her Stole, Dies In Accident

The girl died on the spot, police said.

A 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district was killed in an accident after two men on a motorcycle pulled her stole (dupatta) while she was riding home from school on a bicycle with her friend. The girl lost her balance, fell to the ground, and was then hit by another motorcycle coming from behind. She died on the spot, police said.

The accident took place near Hirapur market in the Hanswar police station area of the district. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

In the videos, the girl can be seen riding her bicycle on a road alongside a friend. Two men on a bike then attempt to pull her stole, causing her to lose balance and crash to the ground. As she fell to the ground, another bike rammed her, resulting in severe head injuries and a broken jaw, leading to her death.

According to the police, the man on the bike that hit her is an associate of the two men who pulled her stole.

The police filed a case and arrested the three accused after scanning CCTV footage of the area. The student's family held her funeral after an autopsy was completed.