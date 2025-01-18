Advertisement
UP Girl, 3, Raped By Friend Of Woman Neighbour In Her Presence, Both Arrested

The girl is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is said to be stable.

Read Time: 1 min
UP Girl, 3, Raped By Friend Of Woman Neighbour In Her Presence, Both Arrested
The hospital in Banda where the girl child is undergoing treatment

A three-year-old girl was raped allegedly in the house of her neighbour in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, said the police, adding that the woman, who witnessed the crime, and her accused friend have been arrested.

"Our child was playing outside. She was lured by way of chocolates, chips and then she was raped. When she returned home, she pointed to her groin and said it's hurting. She was heavily bleeding," said the victim's mother.

The mother added that they rushed to a police station, and the cops then took them to a hospital.

"Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been filed against their neighbour, her male friend. The two have been arrested," said a senior police officer.

The girl is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is said to be stable.

(With inputs from Maneesh Mishra) 

