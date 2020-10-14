UP Girl, 17, Kills Herself Alleged Sexual Harassment By 3 Men: Cops

The body of the girl had been sent for post-mortem. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl who was being allegedly sexually harassed by three men killed herself in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at a village the district. The teenager "jumped into a well and killed herself suicide", Deputy Superintendent of Police Tanu Upadhyay said.

Family members alleged that the girl was upset due to sexual harassment by Guddu Singh, Dabbu Singh and Gunnu Tiwari, residents of the same village, Updahyay said.

A FIR (First Information Report) has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to arrest the suspects, the officer said, adding that the body of the girl had been sent for post-mortem.