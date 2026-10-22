Rs 15,233 Crore Seized, 148 Homes Built: Yogi Adityanath's Anti-Gangster Pitch

Seven years into Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's crackdown on organised crime, Uttar Pradesh has built a recurring playbook: attach gangster property, demolish illegal structures, and on the most high-value recovered plots, build homes for the poor. The state's headline claim - that "a gangster's house becomes a poor family's home" - is now backed by a growing, if still selective, list of completed housing projects.

What has been seized so far?

Since Yogi Adityanath first took oath as the chief minister in March 2017, the state has reported progressively larger cumulative figures for property action under the Gangsters Act: Rs 1,800 crore by August 2021, Rs 9,022.33 crore by March 2023, Rs 11,841 crore by August 2023, Rs 14,246 crore by end-2024, and Rs 15,233 crore by October 2026. The trajectory reflects an enforcement campaign that has expanded in scale year after year.

These figures are cumulative at each reporting date and combine three legal categories - attachment, demolition, and final confiscation after court proceedings. Attachment gives the state legal control of a property pending trial; demolition razes an illegal structure; final confiscation is the only outcome that permanently transfers ownership to the government. The Rs 15,233 crore figure represents the scale of reported enforcement activity.

How many homes have actually been built on reclaimed land?

On specifically identified recovered plots, 148 flats have been completed and handed over to poor families so far:

- 76 flats in Lukarganj, Prayagraj - built by the Prayagraj Development Authority under PMAY-Urban on land recovered from the network of late gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed. Keys were handed over on June 30, 2023, at a project cost of around Rs 6.6 crore.

- 72 EWS flats in Dalibagh, Lucknow - built by the Lucknow Development Authority on roughly 2,322 sqm of land linked to Mukhtar Ansari and his family. Allotment letters were handed over on November 5, 2025. Each flat measures 36.65 sqm and is priced at Rs 10.70 lakh.

A third site is in the pipeline. On October 15, 2026, the chief minister laid the foundation stone at Kasari-Masari in Prayagraj for a 1,200-home project - 602 in phase one and 598 in phase two - under the Padmalok Awas Yojana, again on land reclaimed from the Atiq Ahmed network. Once completed, it will take the total to 1,348 homes built on gangster-linked land.

A separate 160-flat EWS handover in Gorakhpur's Palm Paradise complex in October 2025 was part of the state's broader affordable housing push.

What is the broader picture?

The seizure-to-housing pipeline is still maturing. A consolidated statewide register - separately listing attachment, final confiscation, demolition, court-ordered release, and matched housing projects with possession status - is still being assembled in the public domain.

Several factors explain why the housing number currently lags the seizure figure: attached property often sits unused for years pending litigation; reclaimed plots are also used for roads, parks and police facilities; and final confiscation depends on court proceedings.

In some cases, the legal history of the recovered land adds layers. The Dalibagh plot in Lucknow, for instance, involved structures alleged to have been illegally built on evacuee property, which falls under a separate central legal framework - but the LDA's recovery and construction have proceeded.

What is the takeaway?

For residents of localities like Krishnapuri in Meerut, where bulldozers have become a recurring sight, the model is now visible on the ground: gangster property identified, land reclaimed, and on the most prominent sites, EWS flats handed over to families who would otherwise struggle to afford a home in those neighbourhoods.

The next milestone to watch is Kasari-Masari - where 1,200 homes are slated to rise on land once controlled by one of UP's most notorious crime networks.