Amar Dubey was shot dead by UP Police's STF in Hamirpur district.

An aide of UP gangster Vikas Dubey, principal accused in the cold-blooded ambush and murder of eight policemen last week, was shot dead early Wednesday morning.

The shooter from Vikas Dubey's gang - Amar Dubey - was shot dead during an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur district, about 150 km from state capital Lucknow.