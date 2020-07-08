Wanted Gangster Vikas Dubey's 'Shadow' And Closest Aide Shot Dead

Amar Dubey was number one on list of 15 of Vikas Dubey's aides being hunted by police.

Wanted criminal Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey, who was also involved in the ambush last week in which eight policemen were killed, was chased down and shot dead by the police in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Amar Dubey was number one on the list of 15 of Vikas Dubey's aides being hunted by the police since the killing of cops in Kanpur during a failed raid.

Sources say Amar Dubey was married last week, days before the killings. Vikas Dubey was instrumental in the wedding.

Amar Dubey was reportedly in charge of Vikas Dubey's security and travelled with him armed with a rifle. Reports also suggest that he was one of the main planners of the Friday ambush.

He carried a reward of Rs 25,000. On a tip-off, the Uttar Pradesh special task force tracked him down to a village in Hamirpur district. When the teams reached, they were fired upon.

Last week, eight policemen were killed when police teams went to Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur to arrest Vikas Dubey in an attempted murder case.

Vikas Dubey was allegedly tipped off by policemen in Chaubeypur and was waiting with an armed gang for the police teams in the early hours of Friday. When the police entered the village, they were surprised by firing from rooftops. Eight died on the spot.

Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal with 60 cases of murder, rioting, kidnapping and extortion, escaped along with others involved in the firing. Dubey, who carries a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, was spotted at a hotel in Faridabad near Delhi on Tuesday.

Earlier, two more aides of Vikas Dubey, Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey, were killed.

Vikas Dubey's close relative Shama, neighbour Suresh Verma and domestic help Rekha and her husband Dayashankar Agnihotri, a key member of his gang, have been arrested by police.

All 68 policemen at the Chaubeypur Police Station have been removed and shunted to the reserve police lines as they are investigated over alleged links with Vikas Dubey.

The action followed revelations from a letter apparently written by Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, who was among the cops killed in the Kanpur shooting. In the letter written three months ago, Mr Mishra had told Anand Deo, then Senior Superintendent of Police in Kanpur, that Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari had watered down an FIR lodged against the gangster.

The letter circulated on social media suggested that Vinay Tiwari was close to Vikas Dubey and helped him. But UP police say there is no record of such a letter.

