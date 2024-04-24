Noida Scrap Mafia Ravi Kana, Who Had Amassed Rs 120 Crore, Arrested

A red corner notice was issued against Ravi Kana in January

Scrap metal mafia Ravi Kana and his girlfriend Kajal Jha have been arrested in Thailand, official sources said on Tuesday. Kana, a gangster from western Uttar Pradesh, was wanted in multiple cases by the Noida Police.

According to sources, Noida Police was in constant touch with Thailand Police and had given them all the details related to Kana. A red corner notice was also issued against him in January.

He was booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after a case was lodged against him by police in Greater Noida on January 2.

According to police, Kana, also known as Ravindra Nagar, ran a 16-member gang involved in the illegal procurement and sale of rebar and scrap material.

Kana, who was a scrap dealer, reportedly became a millionaire after forming a gang to illegally acquire and sell scrap material after extorting businesses in the Delhi-NCR region.

More than 11 cases have been registered against the gangster and his associates including on charges of kidnapping and theft. Six members of the gang have already been arrested and several scrap godowns used by the gang across Greater Noida have been sealed.

Noida Police had recently said that it attached assets worth more than Rs 120 crore of Kana and his associates.

Earlier in January, the Noida Police also raided and sealed a Rs 100-crore South Delhi bungalow gifted by the gangster to his girlfriend Kajal Jha.

Kajal Jha had approached the gangster in search of a job, but soon joined his gang and became the most important member. She was in charge of handling the books on all his benami properties.