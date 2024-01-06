Who Is Kajal Jha, Whose Rs 100 Crore Delhi Bungalow Has Been Sealed By Cops

Kajal Jha's 100 crore bungalow in Delhi has been sealed by police. (File)

The Noida police have so far sealed properties worth over Rs 200 crore linked to scrap metal mafia and gangster Ravi Kana and his gang that operates in the Delhi-NCR region.

Intensifying its crackdown on the scrap mafia, the Noida police raided and sealed a Rs 100-crore South Delhi bungalow gifted by the gangster to his girlfriend Kajal Jha.

Who is Kajal Jha?

Ravi Kana's girlfriend Kajal Jha had approached the gangster in search of a job, but soon joined his gang becoming the most important member. She was in-charge of handling the books on all his benami properties.

Kana gifted a three-storey bungalow worth nearly Rs 100 crore in South Delhi's posh New Friends Colony. Before the police raided the luxury property on Wednesday, Kajal Jha and her associates fled the premises to evade arrest. The bungalow was sealed later by the police.

According to police, Ravindra Nagar, also known as Ravi Kana, runs a 16-member that gang involved in the illegal procurement and sale of rebar and scrap material. Kana, who was a scrap dealer, reportedly became a millionaire after forming a gang to illegally acquire and sell scrap material after extorting businesses in the Delhi-NCR region.

Ravi Kana is the brother of Harendra Pradhan, another Greater Noida gangster, who was killed by a rival gang in 2014. After his death, Ravi Kana took over the reins. He was also provided police protection after receiving death threats. In a viral video, Kana can be seen walking into a wedding event flanked by several policemen.

So far 11 cases have been registered against the gangster and his associates including on charges of kidnapping and theft, Greater Noida senior police officer Saad Miya Khan told NDTV. Six members of the gang have been arrested so far.

Several scrap godowns used by the gang across Greater Noida and Noida have been raided and sealed.

The gangster is currently on the run along with his girlfriend and other gang members.