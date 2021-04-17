UP Exempts Industries Producing Essential Items From 35-Hour 'Weekly Closure'

UP is among the five states that account for 65.02% of India's total active cases, the Centre said (File)

People employed with the continuous process industries and those producing essential items like medicines and sanitisers in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to go to work during the 35-hour "weekly closure" from 8 pm today until 7 am on Monday, an official said.

The state government also said that marriages on Saturday and Sunday will take place amid restrictions with only 50 people in closed spaces and 100 in open spaces, adidng, organisers will have to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government on Friday had announced "weekend closure" every week till May 15 and also said that those caught for the second time not wearing a mask will be fined Rs 10,000. The fine has doubled to Rs 1,000 for first-time offenders.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, "The chief minister has directed that during the corona-curfew of 35 hours, all continuous process industries and accordingly, their workers shall be allowed movement to their workplaces."

"Further, all industries shall open, except those closed on Sunday for weekly off, and particularly pharmaceutical, sanitizer making and other industries which have a direct role in the fight against COVID-19," the statement said.

He added that apart from this, all marriages on Saturday and Sunday will be allowed with 50 persons inside closed spaces and 100 persons in open spaces with masks, social distancing and use of sanitisers and other precautions as per standard operating procedures.

Examinations like that for the National Defence Academy will be allowed during the "weekly closure". Examiners and candidates have to show their identity cards to authorities to go to their exam centres, the official said in the statement.

Public Transport will be allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity, especially state transport buses, Mr Awasthi said.

For funeral services at cremation or at burial grounds, not more than 20 persons will be allowed, he said.

Medical and health-related emergency services will remain open during this "weekly closure".

Uttar Pradesh is among the five states that cumulatively account for 65.02 per cent of India's total active cases, the health ministry said today.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh's daily cases of coronavirus surged to a record high of 27,426, taking the state's cumulative tally to 7,93,720. The state has reported a record rise in COVID-19 cases for three consecutive days Friday.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and has isolated himself.