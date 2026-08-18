The Return Of Smriti Irani: <i>Kyunki</i> BJP Needs Its 'Giant Killer' In Uttar Pradesh

Smriti Irani is back. The name that has drawn the most attention in BJP President Nitin Nabin's new team. Irani has been appointed as a National General Secretary of the BJP, the only woman to secure a top slot in the new team BJP.

Given the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, her selection is being seen as highly significant.

Smriti Irani needs no introduction. Whether it was on the small screen or on the stage of politics, she has carved out a distinct identity for herself through her talent and hard work.

On television, she became a household name for her stellar performance as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

In politics, she achieved a historic feat by defeating Rahul Gandhi in his own bastion. Since then, she has been called a "giant killer".

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Although she lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Amethi, she did not lose heart. She fulfilled the responsibilities assigned by the party and campaigned extensively in the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.

Eyes On Uttar Pradesh Hat-trick

And now she has made a strong comeback as National General Secretary. Picking Irani for this new and important role is directly linked to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due in the state in February-March. The BJP, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is looking to score a hat-trick in the most crucial state in the country.

The articulate and aggressive Smriti Irani can not only take on the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, but can also challenge Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh is not new to her. She first contested a tough election here in 2014 when she challenged Rahul Gandhi for the first time in Amethi, the Nehru-Gandhi family bastion.

She lost that election but did not leave Amethi. She continued to work at the grassroots level. Meeting villagers and shared their joys and sorrows. She strengthened the BJP at the grassroots on this traditional Congress seat by working on the ground consistently for five years.

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Her hard work paid off in 2019 when she defeated Rahul Gandhi on his own seat in a direct contest. Smriti Irani's historic victory shattered the decades-old Gandhi family bastion and established her as a "giant killer" in Indian politics.

However, in the 2024 elections, she faced defeat at the hands of Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma. After that, questions began to be raised about her political future. Following this defeat, she had to exit the government and was also not given any responsibility in the organisation.

At a time when all political parties are focused on women voters, the BJP can send a big political message through Smriti Irani's comeback. She is an effective orator and can deliver speeches in multiple languages. She is especially popular among women. With Assembly elections just around the corner, bringing her to the forefront at the national level, the party will make a strong push to woo women voters again and consolidate them in its fold.

She is not only a forceful speaker but also an aggressive campaigner. State units of the BJP seek her for election campaigning. She is adept at countering opposition attacks and setting the narrative in public rallies.

Smriti's Journey

Smriti Irani began her career in the TV industry. She became a household name across the country with her role as 'Tulsi Virani' in the popular serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. Thereafter, she served as the National President of the BJP Mahila Morcha from 2010 to 2013 and also as a National Secretary.

She has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and Maharashtra. Between 2014 and 2024, she served as a minister in the Modi government, handling portfolios including Education, Textiles, Information & Broadcasting, Women & Child Development, and Minority Affairs.