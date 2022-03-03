UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Chief Minister Contests As Voting Begins For 57 UP Seats

UP Polls: Yogi Adityanath being in the contest has spurred expectations of a victory in all 9 seats.

57 seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh, spread across 10 districts, will go to polls today in the sixth and second-last phase of the 2022 UP election. Among the most prominent candidates is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is contesting his first assembly poll from Gorakhpur.

With voting for 292 out of the state's 403 assembly seats already over, the focus has shifted to the crucial Purvanchal region of the state, which has 111 seats - more than a quarter of the total.

The BJP had won 46 of the 57 seats in the 2017 polls. There are a total of over 2.14 crore voters in this phase.

The Chief Minister being in the contest this time has spurred expectations of a big victory in all nine assembly seats under the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency. The Samajwadi Party has pitted the wife of late Upendra Dutt Shukla, a former BJP leader, against the Chief Minister. Azad Samaj Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad is also in fray from the seat.

The outcome in this phase will largely depend on the Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and Most Backward Castes (MBCs) who have influence on nearly 30 seats.

The 54 remaining seats will go to polls in the last phase of the election on March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Here are the updates on Phase 6 of the 2022 UP Election:

Mar 03, 2022 08:28 (IST) UP Elections Phase 6: PM Modi, Amit Shah urge people to vote

As the sixth phase for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections begin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.



Taking to Twitter, PM Modi requested all to participate in the polls: "The festival of democracy in Uttar Pradesh has entered its sixth phase today. It is my humble request to all the voters that they must participate in this festival with their votes. Every single vote of yours (is) the power of democracy!"



Union Minister Amit Shah also appealed to voters to choose a corruption-free government in the state.



In his tweet in Hindi, Mr Shah said, "Today is the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. I appeal to all the voters that only a strong government free from corruption and dynast can take Uttar Pradesh forward on the path of progress. Therefore, vote diligently to keep the state at the forefront of development."

Mar 03, 2022 08:16 (IST) Time to decide between BJP and terror-supporting people: Yogi Adityanath

On the day of polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the elections have reached a decisive stage and each vote to ruling Bharatiya Janta Party is a step towards making the state India's number 1 economy.



Mr Adityanath said that it is time to decide between the BJP and terror-supporting people, apparently a swipe at Samajwadi Party (SP).



"Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have reached the decisive stage. You have seen developmental projects in the last five years, be it from AIIMS inauguration to Kushinagar International Airport. It is time to decide between us and terror-supporting people. Each of your votes will make Uttar Pradesh India's No 1 economy," said Mr Adityanath.

Mar 03, 2022 07:57 (IST) I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under PM Modi leadership BJP will make a record & will win large number of seats. We will win over 80% seats. Vote for development & security, vote for BJP: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said after casting his vote pic.twitter.com/Ijld4i19lG - ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2022

Mar 03, 2022 07:20 (IST) Polling begins in 57 constituencies for sixth phase of UP polls

The voting for 57 UP seats began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote at Primary School Gorakhnath Kanya Nagar Kshetra, in Gorakhpur.