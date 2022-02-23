UP Election 2022, 2nd Phase Voting Live: Voting Begins In 59 Seats, Lakhimpur And Lucknow In Focus

UP Assembly Election: Voting began at 7am

Voting is being held in 59 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri, today in the fourth phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi Party candidate and two-time Corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat is among the prominent contender in this phase.

The polling began in all the nine districts at 7 am and will conclude at 6pm

As a last-minute effort, all political parties held intense election campaigns on Monday in Uttar Pradesh for the fourth phase of Assembly polls which ended in the evening on the same day.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as principal contenders.

Voting for the remaining three phases of the seven-phase UP elections will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 4th Phase Voting:

Feb 23, 2022 07:07 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: 59 UP Seats Vote Today, Focus On Lakhimpur, Where Farmers Were Run Over

Feb 23, 2022 07:00 (IST) UP 4th Phase: Polling begins in 59 assembly constituencies

