UP Minister Surrenders Before Court In Poll Code Violation Case

Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal surrendered before a local court on Friday after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in connection with a Model Code of Conduct violation.

The special MP/MLA court also issued a non-bailable warrant against Anil Kumar, another minister, for failing to appear before it in a related poll code violation case.

Special Judge Devendra Singh Fauzdar recalled the non-bailable warrant issued on September 4 and ordered Aggarwal's release after he furnished two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

Mr Aggarwal, the BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar constituency, is minister of state (independent charge) of vocational education and skill development.

Prosecutor Niraj Singh told PTI that a case was registered against Aggarwal and others for violating the Model Code of Conduct, the Epidemic Diseases Act and breaching disaster management norms. The charges stemmed from an "unauthorised organisation" of election meetings in the Ramlila Teela locality on January 11, 2022.

Mr Aggarwal's lawyer Vinod Kumar Gupta said he had filed an application to recall the non-bailable warrants. After surrendering before the court, the warrants were recalled and the case was adjourned till September 27.

In a related case, the same court issued a non-bailable warrant against science and technology minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA Mr Kumar for failing to appear in a poll code violation case.

Mr Singh said a case was registered against Kumar and others for violating the Model Code of Conduct, the Epidemic Diseases Act and breaching disaster management norms after he allegedly organised unauthorised election meetings in the Khampur village in February 2022.

Mr Kumar represents the Purkazi constituency.

