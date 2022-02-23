'Tough Times Call For Tough Leader': PM Modi Brings Up Ukraine in UP Polls

PM Modi was addressing a rally in Bahraich when he talked about Ukraine crisis. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh, talked about the “global turmoil” and called for India to be stronger during such times. He was making reference to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which many western leaders said is the biggest crisis since the Cold War.

“You can see that there is so much turmoil in the world right now. In such a situation, it is very important for India and the entire humanity to be strong today. Today your every vote will make India strong,” PM Modi said in Bahraich on Tuesday.

“In schools too, parents prefer a strong teacher for their children. India, which is such a big country, needs a strong leadership to shoulder the responsibilities,” he added, urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Prime Minister said "tough times call for a tough leader".

The West has been looking to find a diplomatic solution to the tension at Ukrainian border, where lakhs of Russian soldiers have been deployed by Kremlin. Though Russia has said that it does not want to attack Ukraine, the US and other countries want pullback of troops to show Putin is serious about not starting an all-out war.

PM Modi, meanwhile, also hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of following parivarvad (nepotism) and showering love on terrorists.

"These 'Parivarvaadis' showered love on terrorists who are guilty of many blasts in Uttar Pradesh. They were conspiring to release those terrorists from jail. The Samajwadi government was even against banning terrorist organizations. They're quiet on the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts verdict. Everyone knows who was helping whom. Those who cannot think about the country's security can never do any good to UP," PM Modi said.

He added that BJP's win in Uttar Pardesh in 2022 will be a 'Jeet Ka Chowka'. "This time we are going to hit a 'Jeet Ka Chowka' (Victory 4). First in 2014, then 2017, 2019 and now in 2022. People of Uttar Pradesh have decided to topple 'Parivaarvadis'", said PM Modi.

In response to PM Modi's remarks, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary - an ally of Samajwadi Party in UP polls - said: "Modi bringing in Ukraine to #UttarPradeshElections2022 - Says ‘Tough times need tough leaders'. So convenient! Now Uttar Pradesh voters shouldn't ask for relief from spiralling electricity, petrol, diesel costs & for plan for economic development & jobs."

Modi bringing in Ukraine to #UttarPradeshElections2022 -

Says ‘Tough times need tough leaders'.



So convenient! Now Uttar Pradesh voters shouldn't ask for relief from spiralling electricity, petrol, diesel costs & for plan for economic development & jobs…. — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) February 23, 2022

He then asked people to vote in the fourth phase today "to oust those who oppose farmers".

Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases and Bahraich will vote in the fifth phase, when polling will be held in 60 constituencies in 11 districts.

In the three phases held so far, voting has concluded in 172 assembly seats. The last phase will be held on March 7 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.