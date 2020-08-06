UP Couple Burnt Alive Allegedly By Woman's Family In Suspected Dishonour Killing

A young couple in Uttar Pradesh were allegedly burnt to death by her family (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman and her partner were allegedly burnt to death by her family members in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district in a suspected case of dishonour killing, police said today.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Karcha village in the district's Mataundh area when the woman's family members allegedly saw the couple in an intimate position, they said.

"They allegedly locked them in the hut and set it on fire," Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh said.

They were later taken to a local hospital in serious condition where 23-year-old Bhola died while the woman, Priyanka, who suffered 80 per cent burns and was referred to another facility in Kanpur, succumbed on the way, he said.

An FIR has been lodged against nine members of the woman's family and three of them have been arrested, the official said.

Mr Singh said efforts are on to arrest the other accused.

The forensic tests will be done today, he said.



