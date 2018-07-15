UP Cops Fails To Prevent Cow Slaughter, Files Complaint Against Himself

Rajendra Tyagi has so far filed complaints against six police constables.

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint against himself and two other personnel for failing to prevent an incident of cow slaughter in his area today.

As soon as Rajendra Tyagi, station house officer (SHO), and his team received information about the gau kashi (cow slaughter) in Chhatari village, they rushed to the spot and a clash with the accused followed. They managed to escape, Mr Tyagi told news agency ANI.

"The beat constable hadn't filed a report and no timely action was taken. Therefore, I took responsibility of the incident and filed a complaint against myself and two others for failing to take preventive measures," he said.

After taking charge of the Kharkoda police station, Mr Tyagi had warned that action will be taken against officers who failed in their duty.

"I had introduced a concept that cops will be held responsible for failure of action in their areas. If there is any theft or murder in the area of a concerned beat constable, then the onus will be on the constable," said Mr Tyagi, who had joined UP police in 2005 as a sub inspector.

He added if the officers are found repeating their mistakes or if negligence is recorded more than twice, strict action is inevitable. The SHO has so far filed complaints against six police constables.

UP police are often criticised for the deplorable law and order situation in the state. To improve the situation and to deliver on his poll promise, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after winning last year's assembly election had said that, "UP Police will have full freedom to deal with rising crime rates in the state".

However, with power comes great responsibility. Mr Tyagi agreed and said that the police should own up if they have lagged in action.

Asked if his actions will set an example, he said, "I hope that this will help improve policing in UP. I believe this will encourage other officers to own up and change their way of functioning."

(With inputs from ANI)