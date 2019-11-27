UP Congress Seeks Disqualification Of MLA Aditi Singh For Defying Whip

Aditi Singh has skipped the "Yatra" led by Priyanka Gandhi and participated in the session on October 2

Congress Legislative party leader in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Aradhana Mishra has submitted a plea to the Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit seeking disqualification of MLA Aditi Singh for allegedly acting against the party's whip.

Ms Singh, the Rae Bareli Sadar MLA has defied party's whip to boycott the special session organised by the state government in Legislative Assembly to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi.

On October 2, Aditi Singh has skipped the "Yatra" led by Priyanka Gandhi and participated in the session.

She had already been served a show-cause notice by the party for attending the special session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly on October 2, which was boycotted by the Congress.

