UP Budget 2020 Earmarks Rs 783 Crore For Education In Minority-Dominated Areas

The Yogi Adityanath government presented the 2020-21 Budget for the state today (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked Rs 783 crore in its 2020-21 budget for improvement of education and basic infrastructure facilities under the 'Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karyakram' in minority-dominated areas.

"The budget has a provision of Rs 783 crore for improvement of education, sanitation, health, drinking water and basic infrastructure facilities under PM Jan Vikas Karkyakram in minority-dominated areas," Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said in his budget speech.

The Budget also has a provision of Rs 479 crore for educational facilities for modern subjects, besides religious education in recognised Madarsas and Maktabs.

