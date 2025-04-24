UP Board Results: How To Download Marksheets Via DigiLocker

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has said that students of Class 10 and 12 must send a letter of authority to concerned school department along with admit card to get physical copies of their marksheets after the results are announced. The board had earlier said that results for class 10 and 12 board exams will be declared at 12.30 pm on April 25, 2025. In a post on X, UPMSP said that students will be able to download their marksheets on DigiLocker too. This will be the first time that that UP board result mark sheets will be available on the government's digital platform.

According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, these mark sheets will bear digitally verified signatures too. The students will get physical copies of their mark sheets a few days after the board exam results are declared.

"With mark sheets available on DigiLocker, students will no longer have to wait to collect them from schools. They will be able to use the digital versions for admission to higher education institutions," Mr Singh said.

The UP board secretary said that the physical mark sheets and certificates being issued will be tear-resistant and water-proof, making them more durable and secure.

To download the mark sheet, High School (Class 10) students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth on DigiLocker. Intermediate students will have to provide their roll number and their mother's name to access their digital mark sheet.

How to check score via SMS

In case of internet issues, students can check their results through SMS:

For Class 12: Type UP12<roll number>

For Class 10: Type UP10<roll number>

Send the SMS in the above format to 56263.

You will receive your result via SMS on the same number.

The board will declare the result at a press conference in Prayagraj, where its headquarters are situated.

This year, the UP Board conducted its class 10 and 12 exams across 8,140 centres from February 24 to March 12, 2025. A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School exams, while 25,77,733 students sat for the Intermediate examinations.