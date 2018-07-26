'Have 5 Children To Keep Hindutva Intact': UP BJP Lawmaker Does It Again

Surendra Singh had earlier said, "Those who don't say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are Pakistanis".

Days after saying that even Lord Ram would not have been able to put an end to the rising rape incidents, BJP lawmaker Surendra Singh, infamous for his loose and controversial statements, has done it again. This time, Mr Singh has said Hindu couples must have at least five children for Hindutva to remain intact.

Mr Singh, in an interview to ANI, said this step is necessary to increase the population of Hindus in India.

"It is the desire of every spiritual leader (mahant) for every couple to have a minimum of five children. This way the population will be under control, and Hindutva would remain intact," he told news agency ANI.

Earlier, the BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia had triggered a controversy by saying that "Those who don't say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are Pakistanis".

The leader has also been under fire for his brazen remarks like "Prostitutes better than government officials", "PM Narendra Modi is reincarnation of Lord Ram", "Mobiles responsible for rapes" among many others.