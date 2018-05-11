PM Narendra Modi Is Reincarnation Of Lord Ram, Says BJP Lawmaker Surendra Singh PM Narendra Modi is Lord Ram, Amit Shah is Lakshman and Yogi Adityanath is Hanuman, said BJP MLA Surendra Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a reincarnation of Lord Ram, who along with BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will realise the dream of Ram Rajya in the country, controversial BJP lawmaker Surendra Singh has said. Amit Shah, he said, he feels has been sent by the gods as Lord Ram's brother Lakshman and as Chanakya, the legendary advisor to the founder of the Maurya empire, Chandragupta Maurya.For chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "And see the coincidence that as Brahmachari Hanuman, Yogiji has also come.""This team of Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman will realise the dream of Ram Rajya in Bharat and Ram Rajya will be established in national politics," Surendra Singh told reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia last night.This is not the first time the lawmaker has made controversial remarks.Drawing on another Ramayana analogy, the lawmaker from Bairia had last month called Mamata Banerjee West Bengal's "Surpanakha" , the evil sister of demon king "Ravan" in Ramayan, and claimed that Bengal could turn into Jammu and Kashmir from where Hindus had to migrate.On Sunday he claimed that the 2019 Lok Sabha election would be a "dharm yudh" , which would witness a "battle of cultures" between the "Pandavas and Kauravas"."The commander of the Pandavas will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be donning the role of Arjun, while the Kauravas will be led by the Congress. The role of Dhritarashtra will be played by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad," he had said, adding that in the battle of democracy, PM Modi would emerge victorious.Last week, Surendra Singh had claimed that parents are responsible for the increasing incidents of rape and they should not let their children roam around freely. The remarks had come in the backdrop of outrage over the brutal gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, and the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, allegedly by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar. "I am speaking from psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar)," Surendra Singh had said, according to a video clip put out by ANI.