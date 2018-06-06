"Prostitutes Better Than Government Officials," UP BJP Lawmaker Surendra Singh BJP lawmaker Surendra Singh says prostitutes take money and do their work but there is no guarantee government officials will

"Officials se accha charitra vaishyaon ka hota hai, woh paisa lekar kam se kam apna kaam toh karti hain aur stage pe naachti hain. Par yeh officials toh paisa lekar bhi aapka kaam karenge ki nahi, iski koi guarantee hi nahi hai (Prostitutes are better than government officials; at least they take money and do their work and also dance on the stage. But these officials, even after taking money, don't do their work. There is no guarantee that the work will be done)," Mr Singh said at a public meeting.



Absurd statements made by BJP lawmakers had prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reprimand his leaders last month saying "We make mistakes and give 'masala' to the media... as if we are great social scientists and experts to analyse issues..." PM Modi had warned lawmakers and said not to "talk out of turn...it hurts the party image."



He had also called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "Surpanakha", the evil sister of demon king "Ravana" in Ramayana, and claimed that Bengal could turn into Jammu and Kashmir from where Hindus had to migrate.



