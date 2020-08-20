'Died From Drowning': UP Cops On Teen's Death After Saying She Was Killed

Bhadohi Teen Death: The teen's body was found on Wednesday afternoon.

Hours after a missing teen was found dead in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police today said she died from drowning, according to the postmortem report that also ruled out any evidence of sexual assault. A fresh postmortem will be conducted today by a panel of five doctors, officials said, amid claims that the girl was attacked with acid.

On Wednesday, the police had said the body of teen, who was around 17 years old, appeared to have burn injuries. Locals had alleged she was attacked with acid. Bhadohi's police chief Ram Badan Singh had told reporters that "prima facie, it appeared the girl had been murdered" and "her body was found in a very bad condition". A panel of two doctors conducted an autopsy on Wednesday evening.

The teen had gone missing on Monday when she went to graze buffaloes in her village. Her body was found on Wednesday afternoon in a part of Jaunpur district, which is on the border of Bhadohi.

"The parents said their daughter had gone to graze the buffaloes and did not return. We had filed a case. The family had named some suspects and we even questioned them but we had not managed to trace the girl. We have now found her body, we are getting a post mortem done," Bhadohi police chief Ram Badan Singh had said on Wednesday.

"Prima facie it appears that the girl has been murdered... It appears that she was burnt with some substance. The details will be clearer from postmortem," he had said.

The recent incident comes amid outrage over recent incidents of violent crimes against women in UP.

On Wednesday, a 25-year-old medical student was found dead in Agra near her college, hours after her family had filed a missing complaint. A doctor from Jalaun city, who was accused of harassment by her family, has been taken into custody.

Last week, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district and her body found in a sugarcane field. She had been strangled, her eyes were gouged out and her tongue cut, the girl's father said. The police, had however, denied her eyes were gouged out or that tongue was cut.