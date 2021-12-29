Congress Nurtured Terrorists, Filed False Cases Against Hindu Leaders: Yogi Adityanath

The Assembly election in the state is scheduled for next year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused Congress of filing false cases against Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindu leaders and nurturing terrorists.

"You must have seen Maharashtra ATS statement...you must have seen how at that time they used to put false cases on workers and leaders of BJP, RSS, Hindu leaders," said Mr Adityanath.

"You must have seen this in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Congress should apologise to the people of this country for what they did," he said.

"When Congress was in power they used to inspire and nurture terrorists, now when they are in opposition they protest against the work done for the development of people of this country," he added.

UP Chief Minister's comment comes a day after the 15th witness in 2008 Malegaon blast case turned hostile. The witness told the court today that ATS forced him to falsely take Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and five RSS members' names.

The Assembly election in the state is scheduled for next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)