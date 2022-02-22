In This UP Seat, Big Battle Between 'Son' And 'Daughter-In-Law'

UP elections 2022: BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel

In Uttar Pradesh's Sirathu constituency, the big battle is between a symbolic son and a daughter-in-law.

The BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, was born in Sirathu and he is contesting from this seat in the region generally referred to as Purvanchal.

His challenger is the Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel, whose husband's home is in Sirathu. Ms Patel is also the elder sister of BJP's ally Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel.

Both the BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party have focussed on the candidate's link with Sirathu - the son versus the daughter-in-law - to make a connection with local voters.

"I have come here to tell you, Keshav ji, because of all the hardships you have made the people of Sirathu go through, they have decided to teach you a lesson," Ms Patel said at a rally, where Akhilesh Yadav and other Samajwadi Party leaders were present.

"I'm the daughter of Sone Lal Patel. I know how to tackle people like Keshav Maurya," she said.

Akhilesh Yadav, who spoke next, said, "Your sister-in-law is contesting from here. Give strength to her."

Mr Yadav has given full support to Ms Patel, even scheduling a big rally for her with his wife Dimple Yadav on Friday.

Mr Maurya is seen as a formidable opponent to the "daughter-in-law of Sirathu". The Deputy Chief Minister's clout is such that BJP chief JP Nadda himself came when Mr Maurya was filing his nomination paper.

He has tasked his rival's younger sister, Anupriya Patel, to campaign against her sibling and it seems to be working as Anupriya Patel has been attacking her sister on several issues.

Mr Maurya likely does not consider Pallavi Patel a challenge in front of him, but he is seen directly targeting Akhilesh Yadav in the campaign.

Top BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan and even comedian Raju Srivastava came to Sirathu to campaign for Mr Maurya.